UN concerned over Iranian Gay rights activists’ death sent

Published by

Al-Araby

The United Nations voiced alarm Friday at thedeath sentences issued by Iran against two female gay rights activists on charges of promoting homosexuality, in unusual verdicts that have alarmed campaigners. The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were sentenced to death by the Islamic Revolution Court in the northwestern town of Urmia, the UN said. “We are deeply concerned at the death sentences issued against twoLGBT activists in Iran,” Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, told AFP in an email. She lamented that the two had been sentenced “on the vague…

