Blues for an Alabama Sky review: A comic picture of The Great Depression, but not a cohesive one

City AM

By Adam Bloodworth Who knew a play about The Great Depression could, and frankly, should, be this funny? We laugh or we cry, goes the old adage, and Pearl Cleage’s 1995 play is an uneven but often joyfully comic celebration of some of the vulnerable, brash and foolhardy characters who lived through it. We meet Angel who dreams of moving abroad with her friend Guy, an out gay man who’s applying for work with a top designer in Paris. Across the hallway are Sam and Delia, who plan on opening an family planning clinic for young women. All are progressives pushing for change in an era where surviva…

