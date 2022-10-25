Fact check: Are there litter boxes in NC schools for students dressed as furries?

Published by

The Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an employee at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton decided to put the rumor to rest. “There is nobody identifying as a cat at North Lincoln High School and we have no litter boxes!!!” the employee posted in a local Facebook group last month. “Quit spreading this stupidity!” A similar claim from…

