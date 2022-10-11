JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Looked ‘So Happy’ At Disney World Prior To Making It Official

mega

JoJo Siwa and new girlfriend Avery Cyrus celebrated their newfound romance at the happiest place on earth! On Tuesday, October, 4, the couple were seen enjoying the Halloween festivities at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., alongside a few friends and the Dance Mom star’s mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

“They were laughing and seemed really happy,” an eyewitness exclusively told OK! about Siwa and Cyrus’ outing. “They were with a big group but seemed to be attentive to each other.”

As OK! previously reported, the duo went TikTok official on Monday, September 12, after the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a video of the two smooching in a photo booth alongside the caption, “Happiest girl.”

“Avery doesn’t know I’m posting this, but I’m so proud of her for learning this,” Siwa shared in an additional clip of the two learning a dance routine together. “I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!! That SMILE.”

The newfound love comes mere months after the child star officially called it quits with Kylie Prew, who she was dating on and off since early 2021.

Prew confirmed the breakup news during an Instagram live in August.

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while. It’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine,” she insisted of the secret split. “Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not and I just want to clear the air.”

“We’re both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. There doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety,” the influencer said.

The Nickelodeon alum also chimed in on the situation, noting she still thinks Prew is “awesome.”

“She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted,” Siwa later said of her ex. “But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true. Everything’s good. I’m good.”