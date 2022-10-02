Lance Bass is “so happy” for Britney Spears.

The 40-year-old pop star – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 – returned to music with fellow legend Sir Elton John back in August with ‘Hold Me Closer’, and NSYNC star Lance, 43, admitted that he is so “glad” to see Britney back in the charts.

He told ExtraTV: “As soon as I heard the new duet, I loved it and I was so happy to hear to back on the radio. And I’m just so glad she’s back doing her thing.”

Back in June, the ‘Bye Bye Bye’ hitmaker – who was part of NYSNC along with Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake – explained that while he and the ‘Womanizer’ songstress had any contact “for a while” he is keen to wish his fellow star luck and noted that she seems to be “very happy” since the termination of the conservatorship.

He said: “We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. But I just wish her luck. She seems very happy, so I’m happy that she’s happy.”

Meanwhile, Lance welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate back in October 2021 and the pair have plans to throw a Haloween themed birthday bash for the children as they reach turn one.

He said: “The first birthday, they’re not gonna remember a thing, so we’ll do something here in Los Angeles and that has to be Halloween-themed because they’re born on October 13.”