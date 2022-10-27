Lindsey Graham: GOP cannot possibly have a racism problem because we nominated Herschel Walker

Published by

AlterNet

By Brandon Gage United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) declared on Wednesday night that the Republican Party cannot possibly be credibly accused of having a racism problem because it nominated Herschel Walker of Georgia for Senate. “They’re beating all our guys up. But what is it about this guy? He changes the entire narrative of the left. We’re a party of racists, Sean. Me and you are racist. The Republican Party is racist. Well what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black, Heisman Trophy winner, right, Olympian,” Gra…

Read More