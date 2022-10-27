‘We Are Setting The Record Straight’: ‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino Reveals Her Teen Son Is Transgender

Mega

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is “setting the record straight,” introducing her transgender son, Miles, to the world, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

The former reality star proudly showed off her almost 15-year-old in a loving Instagram post on Tuesday evening, revealing her son asked her to share the news.

Posting a sweet selfie with Miles, Alexis began her heartfelt message by writing, “Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post.”

The ex-RHOC star, 45, said she had “stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles’ life, but he’s now ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions.”

Alexis was truthful with her 350k followers, telling them, “I refused him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants this. He’s tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity.”

The mom of three praised her teenage son for his courage, revealing he began transitioning more than 16 months ago.

“I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations,” she wrote. “Miles came out as a transgender boy to me over 16 months ago. He hid it from everyone else for a while, but eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM! My son has now flourished!! My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years!”

Alexis described the feeling Miles gets every time someone correctly identifies him as he.

“My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he.’ My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self,” she continued.

“I’m so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age. He now has his entire life to live the way he should.”

Alexis concluded her post by warning that anyone who has something negative to say about her child will be “instantly blocked.”

“We are all human and we are ALL equal. I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too,” she added.

Alexis has three children with her ex-husband Jim Bellino. They finalized their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. She is currently engaged to boyfriend Andy Bohn.