Emma Corrin calls for gender-neutral awards

Emma Corrin wants awards ceremonies to get rid of gendered categories.

The ‘Crown’ actress – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – doesn’t feel Best Actor and Best Actress categories at events such as the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Emmys are “inclusive enough” so should be scrapped and merged into a single accolade.

Emma told BBC News: “I hope for a future in which that happens.

“I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.

“It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

The 26-year-old star won a Best Actress Golden Globe and was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for their performance as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ but at a time when they still used female pronouns.

And Emma finds the idea of being nominated in female categories again in the future “difficult”.

The ‘My Policeman’ star said: “It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories.

“When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”

Emma also called for more “representation” in the genders being shown in TV and film.

They said: “You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot.

“When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”