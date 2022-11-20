Investigation into Justice Alito’s involvement with right-wing groups demanded after Hobby Lobby leak accusation

Published by

Raw Story

The advocacy group Demand Justice, is asking that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito be investigated after a New York Times report that suggested he may have leaked the Hobby Lobby decision before the official ruling was revealed. “The Senate Judiciary Committee should immediately move to investigate the apparent leak by Justice Alito,” said Brian Fallon, the Demand Justice executive director, said The Guardian. “This bombshell report is the latest proof that the Republican justices on the court are little more than politicians in robes. It’s no wonder trust in the court has hit a record low. …

Read More