Leslie Jordan’s memorial takes place

A memorial service for Leslie Jordan has taken place in his hometown.

The ‘Call Me Kat’ actor – who tragically died in a car accident in Los Angeles after seemingly suffering a medical emergency at the wheel last month – was remembered by hundreds of fans at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday (20.11.22), with the event featuring music, singing, comedy and audience participation, as requested by Leslie’s family.

Tickets for the memorial cost $20 each, with proceeds donated to one of the late star’s favourite causes, CEMPA Community Care.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly was among those who paid tribute to the ‘American Horror Story’ actor.

He said: “If Leslie were here with us today, I would want to thank him for his contributions to our culture throughout his acting career, for getting us through the dark days of the pandemic with his wicked sense of humour, and for always inviting us into his heart and his world.

“Leslie opened himself up to all of us and never stopped sharing the love and light he carried within.”

Details of the memorial service had been posted on Leslie’s Instagram account alongside photos of him recently and as a child.

The post was captioned: “We will never say goodbye. We will keep you alive in our memories and with your stories. Funeral and Memorial, 11/20/22 — Chattanooga, Tennessee.”

Justin Long was among those to comment on the post, offering comfort to Leslie’s fans.

He wrote: “If there is a way to access Instagram in the hereafter, I feel like Leslie is checking these messages and being ‘tickled’ by them. I remember once referring to people following him on here as “followers” and he corrected me, ‘I prefer to call them friends,’” he said.

“When I got to hang out w him in Chattanooga, I witnessed him treating the fans who’d approach him with such kindness and humor – the way you would a friend. His mirth and joy of life will always remain with me – as will his one-of-a-kind voice when I say the words ‘well’ and ‘s***’ in order.(sic)”