Two Indonesian Soldiers Get Seven Months’ Jail for Gay Sex

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Two Indonesian soldiers have been given a seven-month jail term for having gay sex, which is banned by the nation’s military as “inappropriate behavior”. The soldiers, who joined the army last year and were based on the country’s main island of Java, were also booted from the army, according to a military court ruling dated Nov. 9. While gay sex is barred in the military, it is legal for civilians in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, except in conservative province Aceh. But there is widespread discrimination and some gay Indonesians have been arrested for lewd…

