Harry and Meghan documentary claims Meghan Markle was made ‘scapegoat’ by Buckingham Palace

The new ‘Harry and Meghan’ teaser claims Buckingham Palace used Meghan Markle as a “scapegoat” in the press.

The second volume of Netflix’s explosive ‘documentary drops on Thursday (15.12.22) and the latest teaser sees Meghan insisted the Palace planted stories about her to distract from other royals.

In the new clip shared on Twitter, Jenny Afia – a partner at London’s Schillings Law Firm – says: “There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas.”

Friend Lucy Fraser adds: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace, and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

The 41-year-old former actress herself insists you could “see it play out” whenever “someone in the family” made the news in a negative way.

She says: “You would just see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go, ‘We gotta make that go away’.

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has be filled in there about someone royal.”

Afia comments that the amount of coverage about the “breakdown of the relationship with her father” Thomas Markle Sr. was the last straw.

She says: “This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

In another trailer released earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to accuse the Palace of being willing to “lie to protect” his “brother” Prince William.

In the teaser dropped on Monday (12.12.22), Harry said: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

In the trailer, Meghan – who previously was known as Meghan Markle before she gave up acting and married Harry – claims she was “being fed to the wolves” as Harry speaks about “institutional gaslighting” as footage is shown of newspaper presses rolling.

Speaking into the camera, Meghan says: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”