Mark Consuelos’ Best Thirst Traps Are Too Hot To Handle — See Pics!

Kelly Ripa never shies away from showing off her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, on Instagram — and it turns out fans have none other than Madonna to thank for the endless shirtless snaps!

Last month, the TV star explained on an episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast that she purposely started posting sexy photos of her man after finding out the music icon followed her on social media.

“I immediately sort of changed everything I posted,” confessed the mother-of-three. “I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark because I was like, ‘Madonna doesn’t want to see my kids. She wants to see eye candy.'”

Nonetheless, the actor is guilty of sharing quite a few scantily clad photos himself — scroll down to see some of Consuelos’ hottest pics!

This past August, Ripa shared what she called “a thirsty reminder” to watch her game showGeneration Gap, posting this sultry snap of the Riverdale star.

“Objects may be thirstier than they appear 💦,” she quipped in the caption.

Pals like Lisa Rinna couldn’t help but comment on the pic, with the reality star writing, “Thank you Kelly 🔥.”

The Ed alum shared a cheeky post as her man worked on his tan poolside, captioning the photgraph, “Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶.”

Oh, la, la! The parents-of-three never worry whether or not their PDA embarrasses their kids, as evidenced by this suggestive swimsuit-clad shot.

Hot stuff! “#Tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos 🌞🔥🥵,” the actor’s wife wrote alongside a photo depicting him sweating through his tank.

Who wears short shorts? The blonde beauty decided to get in on the fun while celebrating a pal’s special day.

“Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!” she joked of the trio’s poses.

A few years ago, the dad-of-three got to work on cleaning, joking he now has a “love story” with his power washer.

“I’m not sure you have to wear these glasses or flex while using but it seemed appropriate,” the former soap opera star added. “I smell a side business.”