Russia’s Media Regulator Granted Powers to Block all LGBT Sites

The Moscow Times

The Russian government has granted its media regulator the authority to block websites containing “LGBT propaganda” without a court order, according to a decree published on Monday. “Information propagating non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences” now serves as grounds for blacklisting any website in Russia, alongside those containing child pornography, information about suicide methods, and illegal narcotic production. “Propaganda of pedophilia and sex change” is also listed in the government decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The expansion of state censorship co…

