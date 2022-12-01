Willie Garson’s son calls for donations in his memory

Willie Garson’s son has urged people to donate to a fund set up to honour his late father.

The ‘Sex and the City’ actor died of pancreatic cancer last September and 21-year-old Nathen Garson has shared a photo from his adoption proceedings in 2010 along with a link to a charitable initiative created by Discovery Inc. and You Gotta Believe! in his beloved dad’s name shortly after his death.

Nathen wrote: “https://www.pledge.to/willie-garson-fund?pledge=_K1b982DD3LK6jbt7lWs4g

“Go Check Out The Willie Garson Fund! Check Out The Link In My Bio About What He Thinks About Adoption And Donate! All Money Goes To A Non-Profit Toward Helping A Child Get Adopted!(sic)”

He also reposted words from the charity explaining the work of the fund.

The post continued: “Whenever asked what he considers his most important accomplishment, Willie always responded with, “being a father.” Willie’s love story with his son, Nathen, inspired him. He was a fierce and constant advocate for finding parents for every child in foster care. We were privileged to have him on our Board of Advisors.

“To honor his legacy, Discovery Inc. established The Willie Garson Fund at You Gotta Believe! to support our work of connecting every child in foster care to a loving family that commits to them for life. We thank everyone who joins us in honoring Willie’s dream and legacy.

We love and miss you, Willie. You will always be in our hearts.(sic)”

The image accompanying the post saw a young Nathen taking an oath in court alongside Willie.

The ‘And Just Like That…’ actor had previously shared the same picture in 2019 to mark the ninth anniversary of Nathen’s adoption.

He wrote at the time: “January 27, 2010. Adoption Day. Happy Anniversary, my son. We’ll celebrate when Dad comes home from work. You’re buying.”