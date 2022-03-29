No Bob Saget? Academy Award Viewers Furious After Comedian Is Left Out Of In Memoriam Despite Oscar Win

Mega

Bob Sagetis gone, but his legacy will never be forgotten if his fans have their way.

Furious Academy Award watchers took to social media and aired out their grievances after the late comedian was snubbed during the Oscars in memoriam segment on Sunday night.

Saget is known for his iconic television role as Danny Tanner on Full House, but some might be unaware that he has an Academy Award win under his belt.

The actor — who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 on February 9 — scored a student Oscar in 1977 for his documentary, Through Adam’s Eyes. He was only 21 years old at the time.

Saget also appeared in a handful of movies, including Richard Pryor’s 1987 film Critical Condition.

While the Oscars failed to include the Academy Award winner, his fans made their displeasure over the decision known.

“No Bob Saget #Inmemoriam ? Really lame, #Oscars,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars,” shared another.

Others pointed out that Saget wasn’t the only star not included.

The Oscars also snubbed Norm Macdonald, who appeared in movies like Dr. Dolittle, Grown Ups, Billy Madison, and more. Macdonald died in September at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer.

The program also forgot Ed Asner, Sex and the City star Willie Garson, Robert Downey Jr.’s director father, Robert Downey Sr, and others.

“They didn’t do Bob Saget or Norm Macdonald or Monica Vitti this is bulls—,” someone tweeted. “Norm Macdonald and Bob Saget weren’t in the Oscar death montage. Perhaps it’s because they weren’t primarily known as “movie people.” Or perhaps it’s because, despite this, they made the greatest movie of all time, Dirty Work (1998), and Hollywood never forgave them for it,” posted another.

As Radar reported, Saget’s body was discovered inside his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, last month. The stand-up comedian reportedly fell, hitting his head on something before going to bed. He never woke up.

According to the medical examiner, he died of head trauma.

Law enforcement’s working theory is that Saget nailed his head on the headboard of his bed, but some experts believe evidence photos taken at the scene paint a different picture.