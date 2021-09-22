Carrie’s Gay BF Stanford Blatch Actor Willie Garson Dead At 57 — ‘Sex And The City’ cast More Pay Tribute

Sex and the Citystar Willie Garson has died at the age of 57.

According to PEOPLE, Garson passed away on Tuesday, September 21, surrounded by family after a short illness. The outlet noted that he had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

“BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS,” his last tweet, which was on Sunday, September 5, read.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” his son Nathen posted on Instagram on Tuesday, September 21.

“You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it,” Nathen added.

Garson played Carrie Bradshaw’s [Sarah Jessica Parker] friend Stanford Blatch in SATC. He reprised the role in the two SATC films and was slated to appear in the upcoming reboot And Just Like That…

The actor is also known for his role as Mozzie in White Collar. He made appearances in LA Law, The X-Files, Boy Meets World and Friends.

SATC coworkers, fans and friends shared tributes to Garson.

“Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo,” Kim Cattrall tweeted.

“So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always,” Cynthia Nixon wrote.

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you,” Mario Cantone, who plays Garson’s character’s partner, Anthony Marentino, shared.

“The Sex And The City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” SATC executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present everyday filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad , dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”