Da Brat PREGNANT At Age 48, Expecting First Child With Wife Jesseca: ‘It’s Been Quite A Journey’

MEGA

Rapper Da Brat is pregnant!

The 48-year-old announced on Tuesday, February 21, that she is carrying her and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart‘s child.

mega

Though Da Brat is pregnant with the couple’s baby, Harris-Dupart underwent the egg retrieval procedure. The expecting parents then chose an anonymous donor, described as “an eager entrepreneur” from their cryo bank, which was combined with the egg and transferred into Da Brat — who is now 18-weeks pregnant.

mega

More to come…

People spoke to Da Brat about her pregnancy.