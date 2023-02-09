Kentucky mom barred from refereeing son’s basketball games because she’s a lesbian

Published by

Raw Story

A northern Kentucky mother was banned from refereeing youth basketball games because she’s a lesbian. Ayanna Mckinney and her wife signed three or their six children up for basketball and cheerleading through Upward Sports, a nationwide nonprofit affiliated with Florence Baptist Temple, and she volunteered through six weeks of the season without incident — until two church officials came to her home and forbid her from calling games due to her sexual orientation, reported WCPO-TV. “I was just in disbelief,” she said. “I don’t know how they were that comfortable to come to our house and just t…

Read More