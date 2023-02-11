NBA Fans React After Nets Guard Cam Thomas Gets Slapped With $40,000 For ‘No Homo’ Comment

Published by

Fadeaway World

By Nico Martinez Nets guard pays huge price for post-game slip up. The Kyrie Irving saga is finally over for the Brooklyn Nets, but that doesn’t mean they have run out of controversial point guards. After Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bulls, Kyrie’s newest replacement, Cam Thomas, took a page from his predecessor by speaking a homophobic slur during the post-game media interview. View the original article to see embedded media. “He just talking man. We already had good-looking dudes, no homo. You know how it goes,” said Thomas. Cam was quick to realize his mistake and jumped to make an apolo…

Read More