North Carolina Senate Passes Anti-LGBT Bill In The Name Of ‘Parents Rights’

Published by

uPolitics.com

The Republican-controlled Senate in North Carolina passed a law sanctioning public school teachers from calling students by new names or pronouns without first telling the student’s parents. The proposal passed the Senate 29-18. It is heading for the South Carolina House, where Republicans remain one short of a supermajority. One Democrat would have to be swayed to the right to pass the bill. While the bill looks unlikely to pass, the passage of the bill adds another example of legislative marginalization of the LGBT community. Senators overlooked mental health professionals’ warnings claiming…

Read More