Georgia report on Trump’s possible election interference should be released-judge

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) – Portions of a Georgia special grand jury’s final report on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election should be publicly released over the objection of prosecutors, a state judge ruled on Monday.

The panel’s findings, which have remained sealed since the existence of the report was disclosed in January, could potentially serve as the basis for criminal charges against Trump or his associates who attempted to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden’s statewide victory.

The decision on whether to file criminal charges ultimately lies with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. At a court hearing on Jan. 25, Willis told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that charging decisions were “imminent” and urged him to keep the grand jury report under wraps for now to ensure future defendants cannot cry foul.

Willis is expected to appeal the decision, which would likely delay any release of the report until the appeal is resolved.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Daniel Wallis)