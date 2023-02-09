Tucker Carlson: Democrats are ‘trained seals’ and ‘promoting human sacrifice’

Published by

AlterNet

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday’s edition of his nightly show that Democrats are “ghouls” who believe in “human sacrifice” because the party supports reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ rights. “Last night, for lack of other entertainment options, we decided to find it funny. So take in this steaming pile of word puree and see if you can make sense of it,” Carlson said of an excerpt from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Biden stated in the clip that “as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did. But in…

Read More