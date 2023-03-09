Anti-LGBTQ Republican left heart emojis and compliments on ‘raunchy’ gay Instagram account

Published by

Raw Story

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who has been supportive of his state’s new laws cracking down on drag shows, has made a habit of liking and sending compliments to what Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer describes as a “raunchy” gay Instagram account. The Instagram account in question belongs to 20-year-old Franklyn McClur, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee who frequently posts suggestive photos of himself wearing nothing but underwear. In response to one photo that showed a closeup of McClur’s rear end, for example, McNally enthusiastically wrote, “You can turn a rainy day into rainbows and s…

Read More