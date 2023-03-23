Florida high school student club’s ‘drag & donuts’ event canceled after criticism by board member, state leaders

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Boone High School LGBTQ student club’s plans for a “drag & donuts” meeting after school Thursday was canceled after criticism from a conservative member of the Orange County School Board and Florida’s Education Commissioner. The Queer and Ally Alliance at the Orlando school planned to gather for the third year in a row with Jason DeShazo, a Lakeland man who performs as Momma Ashley Rose. DeShazo bills himself as “the Disney channel of drag,” andand runs a charitable foundation that mentors and supports LGBTQ students. In a recorded phone message to parents sent Wednesday afte…

Read More