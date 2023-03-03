Luke Evans Biography: In His Own Words – Exclusive Video, News, Photos, Age

Published by

Luke Evans is a Welsh actor and singer. He is best known for his roles in Dracula Untold, Beauty and the Beast and Echo 3. LUKE EVANS BIOGRAPHY: AGE, EARLY LIFE, FAMILY, EDUCATION Luke Evans was born on April 15, 1979 (Luke Evans: Age 43) in Pontypool, Wales to Yvonne and David Evans. When Evans was 17 he left school and moved to Cardiff to study under the singing coach Louise Ryan. In 1997 he won a scholarship to London Studio Centre and graduated three years later. LUKE EVANS BIOGRAPHY: CAREEREvans started his career on the stage in productions of La Cava, Taboo, Rent, Avenue Q and Small Cha…

