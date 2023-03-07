Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Nearly 400 anti-LGBTQ bills are working their way through 38 state legislatures

Leave a Comment

671380 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is tracking 385 anti-LGBTQ bills filed by lawmakers across 38 states targeting the vulnerable community on at least seven broad issues including schools and education, healthcare, free speech, access to accurate IDs, public accommodations, weakening of civil rights laws, marriage, and more. The number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced has more than tripled since mid-January, and far exceeded the total number of bills introduced in all of 2022, which was 278. Oklahoma has the most anti-LGBTQ bills so far at 35, followed by Missouri (34), Texas (29 bills), …

Read More

Related Posts