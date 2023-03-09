Osundairo Brothers Boast They Were ‘Believable White Supremacists’ In Jussie Smollett Hoax Video: ‘We Was In Character The Whole Time’

mega

Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo opened up on their roles in Jussie Smollett‘s shocking staged hate crime that sent the Empire actor to prison in Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming docuseries set to premiere on the Fox network next week, the pair joked they thought they were “believable white supremacists” in the footage.

As OK! previously reported, in January 2019, the Osundairo brothers were caught on camera seemingly beating up the 40-year-old actor while shouting “this is MAGA country,” and even putting a noose around his neck.

Smollett later told police he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Former Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Jones claimed he knew something wasn’t right about Smollett’s story when he first saw the video.

“When you’ve been a cop for so long, you get certain instincts about certain things,” Jones, who is also Black, explained in the clip. “So I remember the detective that put that footage together, we were both thinking, that don’t look like two white guys walking down the street. Sometimes, they just have different gaits.”

“I remember telling the Chief of Detectives, those are two Black guys,” he added. “Those are two Black guys.”

However, when the Osundairo brothers were told that Jones suspected they were not white men from the footage alone, they laughed.

“Really?” Olabinjo asked. “I feel like he’s just saying that.”

“Hindsight is 20/20. Cap! I call cap on that,” Abimbola chimed in, with his brother replying, “We was in character the whole time.”

“So you think you guys are believable white supremacists?” the interviewer further clarified, to which Abimbola jokingly quipped, “100 percent! Look at me.”

According to a press release for Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax, the docuseries “takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics.”

The five-part series will be released on Monday, March 13, on FOX Nation.

