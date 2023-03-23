RBG’s death set off a pattern of ‘distrust and discord’ that still plagues the Supreme Court today

Published by

AlterNet

Although Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the United States’ last eight presidential elections, they have had terrible luck with the U.S. Supreme Court — which is now controlled by a 6-3 majority of GOP-appointed justices. One-third of the High Court consists of justices who were appointed by former President Donald Trump: Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. The Robert Court’s Democratic critics have complained that Trump obviously had no interest in choosing nuanced Republican justices like Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy (two retired Ronald Reagan appo…

Read More