Britney Spears Is ‘Shy & Introverted’ When She’s Not On Stage, Director Fenton Bailey Divulges

mega

Britney Spears is apparently much different when she is not performing for a huge crowd, according to Fenton Bailey, who directed the singer’s 2013 documentary, I Am Britney Jean.

“Because of ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ or ‘Slave 4 U’ we think she’s just, like, [a] charged up sex strumpet,” Bailey told Andy Cohen during his appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy of the pop star’s hit songs.

“That’s not who she is,” he elaborated. “On the stage she is, but in real life, she’s shy, very introverted. And as she has kept on saying, ‘I’m just a normal, boring person.'”

mega

In the documentary, the blonde babe, who is married to Sam Asghari, said she thinks she’s “not really made for this industry.”

“I have always been kind of shy, since I was a little girl. It’s who I am to be modest, so I really can’t help it,” she admitted. “I turn into this different person [when I perform] … seriously, bipolar disorder.”

As OK! previously reported, Spears, 41, was freed from her conservatorship in 2021, and since then, she hasn’t been shy about posting about her antics on social media. From dancing in front of the camera to showing off mirror selfies.

Despite the questionable behavior, Spears insisted she’s all there and doing just fine.

mega

After fans called the cops to check in on the “Toxic” songstress, she spoke out about the ordeal.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

For now, Spears seems to be living her best life while on vacation. Though she’s not with her hubby — and she and Asghari have been spotted without their wedding bands — the actor’s rep insisted there are no marital issues between them.

The 29-year-old hunk took off his jewelry since he’s currently filming a movie.