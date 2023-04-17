Intuit fires man after Instagram posts falsely linking drag shows to child sexual abuse: lawsuit

Published by

The Mercury News

A former employee for Intuit, the Mountain View, California-based financial software giant and TurboTax owner, claims in a new lawsuit that the company illegally fired him for social media posts linking drag queens to sexual abuse of children. Brian Gilton, described in the lawsuit as “a passionate 37-year-old white male who regularly exercises his rights to participate in political activity, including political speech,” worked as a senior content designer for Intuit for three years, until his termination in August, according to the lawsuit. Intuit sent Gilton packing over two Instagram posts …

