Kanamara Matsuri: Everything you wanted to know about Japan’s Penis Festival

Published by

Euronews (English)

Every spring, thousands of tourists flock to Kawasaki, Japan, to celebrate one thing – the penis. Yes, blessed is the male member during Kanamara Matsuri – commonly referred to as the “Steel Penis Festival” – which is an annual event held on the first Sunday of April. And to not mince words, it looks like Mardi Gras with dongs. This may seem odd to some, considering Japan is a country that is usually associated with decorum and discretion when it comes to one’s private life – especially sexuality. However, everyone shows up to the centrepiece of the event: the Mikoshi parade, which features th…

Read More