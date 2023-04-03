Suspect in Manhattan gay nightclub robbery overdose homicides surrenders to cops

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A suspect wanted for murder for his role in a string of overdose deaths at Manhattan nightspots has surrendered to police. Jacob Barroso, 30, is one of a half-dozen reputed gang members indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on March 23 for murder, robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy in the killings of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez. He’s charged specifically with the murder of Ramirez, according to police. Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker, was found unconscious in the back seat of a taxi on the Lower East Side early on April 21, 2022, after he’d visited a gay nightspot, the Ritz Ba…

Read More