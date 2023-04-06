US Supreme Court justice received lavish trips from billionaire Republican: report

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was nominated in 1991, is the longest-serving member of the court

Washington (AFP) – US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted years of luxury travel trips from a billionaire Republican, according to a report Thursday, including a yacht adventure in New Zealand and a private jet flight to Indonesia.

Staunch conservative Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the court, may have received more than half a million dollars’ worth of travel and other gifts from real estate tycoon Harlan Crow, according to the non-profit ProPublica news outlet.

The investigation, based on interviews and reviews of photographs and other documents, showed “the Supreme Court is the least accountable part of our government,” legal reform action group Fix the Court said in a statement.

“Nothing is going to change without a wholesale, lawmaker-led reimagining of its responsibilities when it comes to basic measures of oversight,” the group’s director Gabe Roth said.

The 74-year-old Thomas also joined Crow — whose friendship with the justice the New York Times in 2011 called “unusual and ethically sensitive” — for trips to an exclusive all-male wilderness resort in California and to properties in Texas and New York state over the past two decades.

Crow told ProPublica that his gifts to Thomas were “no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends,” and that the two had never discussed pending cases.

Crow has made more than $10 million in donations to Republican political groups, ProPublica said, including half a million dollars to a conservative lobbying group founded by Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas.

Ginni Thomas’ involvement in politics has drawn its own scrutiny for reports she took part in Donald Trump-led efforts to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Justice Thomas, who was nominated for the court in 1991 after a confirmation process in which he was accused of sexual harassment by a former aide, joined the majority of judges who ruled to overturn the national right to abortion last year.

He also went further than his colleagues, saying the court should also examine its rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage.