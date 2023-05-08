Britney Spears’ Memoir Delayed: Tell-All Tome in Chaos Over Details About Her Flings With Celebs

megaa

It looks like Britney Spears fans will have to wait a bit longer for her anticipated memoir to be released, as it is delayed due to legal concerns.

According to The Sun, a source claimed the pop star, 41, is getting pushback after she made claims she had “flings with two massive Hollywood stars.”

“Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers,” the insider claimed of the “Toxic” songstress who has dated Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick, Kevin Federline and more. “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

The book, which will cover he controversial conservatorship, her marriage to Sam Asghari and other hot topics, is now likely to come out at the end of the year.

“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight,” the insider dished. “There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever.”

The insider added, “Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

The singer enlisted Sam Lansky as a ghostwriter.

AsOK! previously reported, the tome is sure to be juicy.

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” one source said.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari,” they continued.