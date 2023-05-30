Fox’s Peter Doocy asks Biden about future presidents pardoning Trump — here’s his response

Published by

Raw Story

Fox’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy is known for causing a multitude of responses from President Joe Biden with questions. In Jan. 2023, the two clashed after classified documents were found in Biden’s garage. Doocy implied that his case was the same as Donald Trump, however, Biden ensured documents were immediately returned to the National Archives or other government agencies. Trump refused to turn his over until a subpoena was enforced by a search warrant. In another incident, Biden was caught on a hot microphone trashing Doocy for “stupid” questions. On Monday, Doocy probed Biden a…

Read More