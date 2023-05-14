GLAAD Media Awards New York winners

Maren Morris took a swipe at Tucker Carlson as she picked a prize at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

The country singer was honoured at the annual event – which recognises those in the media for their exemplary efforts in showing fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community – at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Saturday (13.05.23), and couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the outspoken presenter and his recent FOX News departure after he previously mocked her for standing up against transphobia.

She said: “Maybe I felt a little badass taking Tucker Carlson’s calling me a lunatic for standing up to transphobia [and] turning it into a t-shirt and raising $150,000 for LGBTQ+ charities. That made me feel a little cool, but I don’t wanna gloat. I would never insult the recently unemployed.”

Other big winners at the event included Jonathan Van Ness, who received the Vito Russo Award, ‘Fire Island’ and ‘Anything’s Possible’ tying for Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV, and ‘Heartstopper’ being named Outstanding Kids and Family Programming (Live-Action).

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ was given the Variety or Talk Show Episode accolade, and ‘We’re Here’ won the Reality Series prize.

In addition, ‘A Strange Loop’ won Outstanding Broadway Production.

The evening was presented by ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ star Harvey Guillen and featured a special performance from Idina Menzel.

Last September, Tucker branded Maren a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer” when he invited Brittany Aldean on his show amid criticism of her disparaging parents of trans children.

In response, the 33-year-old singer tweeted: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The exchange then became a segment on Tucker’s show, and the “lunatic” insult was eventually used by Maren for a t-shirt, which raised more than $150,000 for trans rights charities.

She announced at the time: “*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline the @glaad Transgender Media Program.”

Earlier this week, the ‘My Church’ hitmaker celebrated the news Tucker was “parting ways” with FOX News.

She wrote in an Instagram Story: “Happy Monday, MotherTucker.”

She later shared a graphic which read: “The only tuckers allowed are the drag queens.”

The New York winners of the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV (tie)

‘Fire Island’

‘Anything’s Possible’

Outstanding Reality Series:

‘We’re Here’

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia:

Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall

Outstanding Kids + Family Programming – Live Action:

‘Heartstopper’ (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids + Family Programming – Animated:

‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist:

Dove Cameron

Outstanding Broadway Production:

‘A Strange Loop’

Outstanding Video Game:

‘Apex Legends’

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment:

‘HIV in the Deep South’ – In Real Life (Scripps News)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form:

‘Pride | To Be Seen’ – Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special:

‘The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day’ – The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article:

“Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article:

“Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Blog:

Mombian

Outstanding Podcast:

TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (TIE)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article:

“Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)