Michael Shannon ‘feels for’ Ezra Miller

Michael Shannon “feels for” ‘The Flash’ co-star Ezra Miller.

The 48-year-old actor has reprised his role as DC’s villainous General Zod Andy Muschietti ‘The Flash’, which stars Ezra, who was arrested multiple times last year, as the titular character.

When asked about the controversy surrounding the movie, Michael told Vanity Fair: “If you’re talking about Ezra [Miller], I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there. It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others.

“Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

Michael also revealed that he didn’t spent too much time filming the upcoming movie.

He said: “‘Flash’, I was in and out of there in a couple of weeks. But I hear there’s been some – I’ve got to admit, I’m not looking at the trades every morning, keeping my finger on the pulse of things, but I know there’s been some issues. It seems like they’re ready to let it out.”

Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, has previously been hit with allegations of grooming after the parents of Native American activist Tokota Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against the actor.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii in March last year and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

They were accused of shouting and swearing at customers as they sang karaoke at a bar, as well as grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman.

Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine over the incident.

A married couple also took out a restraining order against them after Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to kill them then left, stealing her passport and his wallet.

And in April 2022 the star was accused of throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman and hitting her at a private party.

A video of Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, also surfaced in April 2020, but did not result in any charges.

Last year, Miller announced that they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”, saying in a statement: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”