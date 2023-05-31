onePULSE Foundation says it’s time to shrink down plans for Pulse museum and memorial

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePULSE Foundation is scaling down plans for a museum and memorial as it tries to move past losing control of the former nightclub property. Deborah Bowie, executive director of the foundation, said the organization has narrowed down a few options for a future memorial and is currently working toward converting the 47,000-square-foot industrial building it owns in Orlando’s SoDo neighborhood into a new museum. “The reality is, if the organization is committed to being a change maker in the space — meaning connecting people in the conversation to lead to change and setting …

