Donald Trump Announced His ‘Promise’ For Transgender Athletes

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew Holleran Former United States president Donald Trump, who is set on running again in 2024, has weighed in on the debate surrounding transgender athletes. Trump has vowed to be stricter on transgender athlete participation in sports if he’s made president again. “I will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump told supporters at the North Carolina Republican Party’s convention, according to Fox News. “Some women are being badly injured by the windburn that’s caused by the man going so much faster. The wind is blowing. It’s just terrible. It’s so unfair.” Transgender athlete participatio…

Read More