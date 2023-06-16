Donald Trump Would ‘Have to Be Crazy Not to Be Worried’ About Receiving Potential ‘Life’ Sentence, CNN’s Chris Wallace Claims

mega

CNN broadcast journalist Chris Wallace claimed embattled former POTUS Donald Trump has “every reason to worry” about possibly receiving prison time in his late 70’s following his recent 37-count indictment, noting it could be effectively turn into a “life sentence” at his age.

“You’d have to be crazy not to be worried. It’s — almost everyone, Republican and Democrat who has any kind of independence has said it’s a very strong indictment,” Wallace told told anchor Abby Phillip on a recent installment of CNN Tonight.

“Now, an indictment is not proof,” he clarified. “And a lot of people who were indicted end up being found not guilty, but there’s every reason for him to worry. And as a man who just turned 77, you talk about a jail term, it could be a life sentence if it were to happen.”

“But on the other hand, you know, Donald Trump has led a very different life than the rest of us,” Wallace continued. “He’s been involved in litigation for decades, not this kind, not a criminal case where he could actually face jail time, but, you know, this is a lot more in his wheelhouse than it is for the average person.”

Wallace also marveled at Trump’s apparent ability to “keep on keeping on despite all of the incoming that he faces all the time.”

“Yes, I mean, that is an interesting point,” Phillip replied. “I mean, you can love him or hate him, but that’s true. He has a very high tolerance for this kind of thing almost to a fault. In fact, maybe if his tolerance for this were a little bit lower, he would not have found himself in this situation.”

AsOK! previously reported, Trump confirmed on Thursday, June 8, that he was set to be indicted in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents after federal investigators raided his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.

The following week, on Tuesday, June 13, he was arraigned in a Miami, Fla., courthouse and pleaded “not guilty” to all charges.