Drag queen story time comes to Independence Hall

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Drag queens Brittany Lynn and Morgan Wells read Giraffes Can’t Dance, a book promoting self-acceptance, to children in front of Independence Hall in a new Pride Month public service announcement encouraging LGBTQ+ travelers to book a trip to the city. Visit Philadelphia unveiled the 30-second clip on Friday. Starting next week, the ad will air on CBS stations in the Philly and New York markets for the rest of the month. The $250,000 Pride Month campaign comes two decades after city tourism officials first reached out to gay and lesbian travelers nationwide with the “Get your history straight a…

