Howard Donald dumped from pride festival after liking string of transphobic tweets: ‘I am sorry!’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Howard Donald has been dropped from a pride festival after liking a series of transphobic tweets. The Take That singer, 55, had been set to headline the LGBTIQA event Groovebox in July alongside the likes of Horse Meat Disco, Essel and Sam Sax, but after his actions were slammed by fans he was dropped, issued an apology – and his Twitter account has been removed. Howard said on an Instagram story on Saturday (17.06.23) he was “deeply sorry” after making a “huge error” by “liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community”. He added: “I have made a huge error in my ju…

Read More