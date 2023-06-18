‘It’s really hard!’ Rebel Wilson puts wedding plans on hold

Rebel Wilson has delayed her wedding.

The 43-year-old actress announced in February that she and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma, 39, had got engaged whilst on a trip to Disneyland in California but explained that she has now decided to halt any nuptial plans for this year but is hoping that the big day will come in 2024.

She told P”ageSix: “It’s really hard. So, I said to [Ramona], ‘We won’t get married this year.’ But [we’re] hopefully planning on next year. It’s been interesting to talk about it, but [we] don’t have any plans yet.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star – who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate in November 2022 – had dated the likes of Jacob Busch and Jeff Beacher before she met Ramona and went on to add that she would have “benefitted” from being in a place where she didn’t have to “label” her sexuality or come out as anything because she never saw herself as being completely heterosexual to begin with.

She added: “I just would have really benefitted from something where you didn’t have to label your sexuality or say I’m this or that because I was not 100 percent straight but I didn’t know how to classify that.”

Earlier this year, the ‘Senior Year’ actress posted two photos of herself and her girlfriend wearing matching pink tops at Disneyland.

She captioned the images: “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

A source subsequently revealed Rebel’s closest friends “couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement” to Ramona.

The insider told Us Weekly: “Rebel’s closest friends couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement to Ramona. They know that her and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other.

“Rebel’s friends have been so supportive of her over the years, been by her side throughout her ups and downs, through past relationships etc. They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more.

“Rebel has a huge heart and she’s one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet. They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter.”