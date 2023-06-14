Towleroad Gay News

Starbucks accused of caving to right-wing by banning LGBTQ+ decorations in Pride month

Raw Story

Starbucks was accused of “caving” to right-wing activists by banning Pride decorations this week. On Tuesday, Starbucks Workers United revealed that the corporation had moved against LGBTQ+ symbolism. “In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States,” the union said on Twitter. “In union stores, where Starbucks claims they are unable to make ‘unilateral changes’ without bargaining, the company took down Pride decorations and flags anyway – ignoring their own anti-union talking point.” The organization noted that Starbucks employs “many queer wo…

