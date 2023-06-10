Study: Covid-19 Can Fuse Brain Cells, Leading to Chronic Neurological Problems

Published by

Knewz

New research conducted by the University of Queensland has unveiled a startling revelation: viruses, including the notorious SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 have the ability to fuse brain cells. COVID-19 has been known to impact neurological health and thinking abilities. Researchers at the University of Queensland have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 can cause neurons to undergo a cell fusion process, which can lead to long-term neurological effects. “We discovered COVID-19 causes neurons to undergo a cell fusion process, which has not been seen before,” says Professor Massimo Hilliard. “After ne…

