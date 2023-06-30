Taylor Armstrong Reveals She Is Bisexual, Says She Was in a 5-Year Relationship With a Woman

Published by

OK Magazine

Taylor Armstrong is revealing her most authentic self! The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsOG — who made the jump to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a “friend of” this season — revealed during the Wednesday, June 28, episode of the Bravo series that she is bisexual and was previously in a five-year relationship with a woman. During the cast’s trip to Montana, the ladies went around the dinner table revealing facts about themselves that not many people don’t know. Fellow newbie Jennifer Pendantri jokingly asked Taylor, “Are you [bisexual]?” “Now are you nervous about me being in the bun…

Read More