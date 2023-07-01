LGBT rights yield to religious interests at US Supreme Court



Reuters Published by

By John Kruzel WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In its decision permitting an evangelical Christian web designer to refuse service for same-sex weddings, the U.S. Supreme Court again embraced an expansive view of religious interests at the expense of protections for LGBT people. In a 6-3 ruling on Friday powered by its conservative majority, the court backed Lorie Smith, who owns a Denver-area web design business called 303 Creative. She sued Colorado's civil rights commission in 2016 because she said she feared being punished for refusing to serve gay weddings under a state law that bars businesses ope…

Read More