Rugby champ Ben Cohen brings his winning ways to the small screen in Patterns

Rugged former Rugby player and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Ben Cohen makes his acting debut this summer in Patterns, a new LGBTQ+ series that will begin streaming exclusively on Dekkoo on July 27. In mini-narratives, the British camp comedy explores several unique themes that make up the lives of LGBTQ+ people and their allies, including family dynamics, coming out, dating, therapy, and surviving an existential crisis. Each episode tells its own distinct story, but all episodes take place in the same universe so that a minor character in one episode may reappear as the lead in another and vice-versa….

