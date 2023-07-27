Sinéad O’Connor told fans in final video days before death she looked ‘like s***’ and was living in a ‘s***hole’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sinéad O’Connor told fans she looked “like s***” and was living in a “s***hole” days before her death. The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer was found dead aged 56 on Wednesday (26.07.23) after moving from her native Ireland to a £3,000-a-month apartment in south-east London, and shot a video for fans showing them around her pad on 9 July. In what is thought to be the last public footage of Sinéad, she said while holding up her camera to show her face: “4K, f****** HD. f******… what the hell is it talking about? I look like s*** either way.” Referencing the death of her son Shane, who took his lif…

